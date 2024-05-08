Balanced Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 6,772,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

