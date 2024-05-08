Balanced Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FREL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,077. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

