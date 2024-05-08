Balanced Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.42. 209,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

