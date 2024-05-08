Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.80 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.5% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 178,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,585. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

