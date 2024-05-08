Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $7.10 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 78,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $96.26. 4,587,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

