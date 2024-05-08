Balanced Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,260 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,393,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 316,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 118,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 2,218,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

