Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.80

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HSBC from $4.10 to $3.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 172.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 148,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

