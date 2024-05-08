Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.82.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.65. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

