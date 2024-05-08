Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,933. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 84.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

