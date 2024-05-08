Barclays Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,691,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 533,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $238,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

