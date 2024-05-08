Barclays Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $200.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $162.92. 2,962,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,638. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

