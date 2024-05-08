Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 128.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,168,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,367,253. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.