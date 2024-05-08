Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $207.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

