Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $3,418,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,658,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.