Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $12.73 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,733,000. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.41. 380,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

