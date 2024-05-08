Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $633,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 659,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 9,912,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,909,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

