Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $28.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,716.78. 485,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,501.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,549.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

