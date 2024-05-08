Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $20.41 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,410,000. EOG Resources makes up 2.9% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.83. 2,804,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,777. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

