Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $913.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 163,760 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after acquiring an additional 958,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $24,971,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

