Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.7 %

BZH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 373,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,985. The company has a market capitalization of $906.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

