Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.08% of Beazer Homes USA worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $913.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

