BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $68.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRBR. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

