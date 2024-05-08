Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57. 10,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 194,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Better Choice Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Better Choice

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

