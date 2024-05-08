Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57. 10,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 194,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Better Choice Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 95.23%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Better Choice
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Choice
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.