Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 133.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Beyond Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BYON traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,483. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.37.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

