Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beyond Trading Down 24.5 %

BYON opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $755.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

BYON has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

