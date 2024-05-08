Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,493. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.26. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $431.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

