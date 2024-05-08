BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

