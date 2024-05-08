Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

BVS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 390,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,401. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. Bioventus has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $395.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,334.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $80,435. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

