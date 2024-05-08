Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $460.90 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and approximately $400.65 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $460.90 or 0.00744132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,960.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,702,894 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

