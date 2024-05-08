BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 million-$159.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.5 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.120-2.260 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of BL stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.30, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

