Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

ADSK stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.95. 1,132,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.84. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.95 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

