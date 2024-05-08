Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 969 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. 3,619,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,058. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

