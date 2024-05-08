Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 2,701 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,406. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

