Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,829 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NYSE COF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.83. 1,220,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

