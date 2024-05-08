Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $661,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.19. 945,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.29 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

