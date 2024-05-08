Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 814,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

