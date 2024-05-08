Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,071. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

