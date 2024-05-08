Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

