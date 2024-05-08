Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 315,234 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 355.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,234 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 448,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.