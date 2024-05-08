Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 294 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.90. 7,497,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,389. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

