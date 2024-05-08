Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.22. 177,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.