Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific stock opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $74.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

