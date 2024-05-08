Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Bowlero has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bowlero to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 63,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.57. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOWL. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOWL

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.