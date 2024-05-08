Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bowlero by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bowlero by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

