Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in BOX by 6.9% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,942,000 after purchasing an additional 349,976 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in BOX by 14.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,851,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,816,000 after acquiring an additional 236,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 200,119 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 288,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 146,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 406.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 123,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

BOX Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BOX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,723. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.