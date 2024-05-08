BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $44.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of BP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. 5,314,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BP by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

