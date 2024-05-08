Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

