Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.
BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on BFH
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bread Financial Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bread Financial
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.