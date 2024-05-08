Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.5 million-$48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.5 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.100–0.050 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.66. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,435,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,621.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,541 shares of company stock worth $102,598. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

