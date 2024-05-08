Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.31

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.31 and last traded at $94.76, with a volume of 116440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 225.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.