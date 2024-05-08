Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Brink’s stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.12. 200,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.30%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

